ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, at about 6:45 p.m., police were called to an area of First and Quail Streets for reports of a man with a gun. Ahquis Traver, 30, of Albany was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that he had concealed in his pocket.

A witness told police that they observed a man riding what he believed to be his stolen bicycle. When he approached the person to ask them about the bicycle, the man on the bicycle threatened him with a handgun. According to police, a man matching the description of the suspect riding a bicycle on Ontario Street near Second Street was stopped as part of the investigation.

Charged:

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One county of third-degree criminal possession

Police also cited Traver for riding his bicycle on the sidewalk. The investigation into the burglary and theft of the victim’s bicycle remains ongoing.

Traver was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail.