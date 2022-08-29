ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers responding to a complaint of two men armed with a handgun on Lark Street Friday night found the pair, and recovered the loaded weapon, officials said. Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and threw it into a bag that was being carried by another man. When police arrived to investigate, the pair was nowhere to be found.

A pair matching the description of those seen on Lark Street was found by Albany police officers at about 9:55 p.m., walking on the 200 block of Ontario Street between Hudson and Hamilton Streets. They were stopped as part of the investigation and later identified as the two on Lark Street with the handgun. A loaded .40 caliber handgun was also found on Ontario Street during the investigation, police said.

Micah Hines, 18, of Albany, and Jerry Rhodes, 22, of Cohoes, were each charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Both were arraigned Saturday morning in Albany City Criminal Court. Rhodes was jailed, and Hines was released on probation.