ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man who police say fired several shots from a handgun Sunday evening on Second Street has been arrested. The incident took place just west of Quail Street, around 7:05 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene of the alleged crime, they found evidence consistent with gunshots and obtained a description of a suspect who police say had fired several shots from a handgun while in that area. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Monday morning, around 2 a.m., Albany Police patrol officers saw a man matching the description of the suspect from the shots fired incident riding a bicycle on Clinton Avenue near Lark Street and tried to stop him as part of the investigation. The suspect allegedly tried to run from officers but was quickly tracked down and arrested.

The suspect, identified by police as Yahson Vanderhorst, 21, also allegedly had a 9mm handgun hidden in his pocket when he was arrested. Through the investigation, Vanderhorst was identified as the suspect in the earlier shots fired incident on Second Street.

Charged:

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Two counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Vanderhorst was arraigned Monday morning in Albany City Criminal Court. He has since been placed behind bars, in Albany County Jail.