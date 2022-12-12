ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers who saw a man take a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street safely de-escalated the situation and took the armed suspect into custody, according to a police spokesperson. Luis Romero, 21, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

On Sunday, December 11 at about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a large fight on the 200 block of Ontario Street between Western Avenue and State Street, police said. Officers in the area quickly arrived and saw around 50-60 people in the middle of the road.

As officers were trying to disperse the large group from the middle of the street, an Albany police patrol officer saw a man in the group pull a handgun from the bag he was wearing across his body, according to police. Officers immediately stopped the man with the handgun and were able to safely arrest him. The 9mm handgun he was holding was also recovered, police said.

Romero was arraigned Sunday morning in Albany City Criminal Court. He was sent to the Albany County Jail. There has been no word on his next-scheduled court appearance.