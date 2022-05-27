ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department has advised residents in a Twitter post that a black bear has been observed by multiple people wandering in Graceland Cemetery on Delaware Avenue at about 2 p.m. Residents should use caution if walking in that area and should keep dogs on a leash.

Police said If you see the bear, please do not approach. The public should be aware of some safety tips if confronted with a wild animal.

Do not feed wild animals, and keep your trash cans secured if possible.

Do not attempt to approach a wild animal.

If the bear has not detected you, keep as much distance away from it as possible.

Police are asking you to please 911 with any sightings or concerns.