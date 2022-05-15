ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany Police Department, two people have been arrested and a loaded handgun was recovered following a call on Saturday. Police said at about 3:10 a.m., officers responded to an area of Clinton Avenue between Dove and Lark Streets for reports that a man had a handgun in his waistband.

Police learned that the man threatened a woman at the location while armed with a handgun with another woman present. Khalief Young, 29 of Albany, and Melikua Davis, 31, of Menands were arrested following an investigation by police.

Police said both fled the scene of the incident before patrol officers arrived. Shortly after, Officers stopped a man and woman matching the description of the suspects on Sheridan Avenue near Dove Street, as part of their investigation.

Young charged:

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

One count of second-degree Menacing (misdemeanor).

One count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).

Davis Charged:

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

Police said Davis, was found with a loaded 9mm handgun which she had concealed in a grocery bag. Young was identified as the man who was originally in possession of the handgun and had threatened the woman during the incident on Clinton Avenue.

Subsequently, Young was also found to be in possession of a number of narcotics at the time of his arrest police said. Both were arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.