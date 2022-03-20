ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – No one was injured after an early morning fire in a large apartment complex on Morris and Yates Street in Albany. The fire, which caused heavy smoke, started in the basement before being quickly put out by crews.

Albany Battalion Chief Geo Henderson said the building involved has 31 apartment units inside. While it’s difficult to pinpoint how many people live inside the building, everyone was able to make it out of the building safely.

As crews were beginning to leave the scene, residents were able to make their way back inside the building to collect some of their belongings.

Calls of a signal 30 fire were made around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, with multiple crews responding.

Henderson said the layout of the building caused some challenges when battling the blaze, including that it began in the basement, typically one of the more dangerous fires to battle.

“Very, very dangerous situation for them. Fortunately they got to the fire very quickly and knocked it down, both working together with a crew that was on the outside, doing what we call a transitional attack. They were firing some water in through a basement window, and then with the crew that was coming in from the interior, getting to where the seed of the fire was,” Henderson explained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.