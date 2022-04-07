ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, April 7, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 22nd career fair will be held in person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. The event will be held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 150 businesses are expected to attend on-site job interviews with more than 9,300 job opportunities. Several employers expected to make on-the-spot hires will include some New York State offices, the postal service, and the U.S. census bureau. Additionally this year a new informational booth will feature upcoming career opportunities in New York’s cannabis industry.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes which will be free of charge for both job seekers and businesses. In addition, job seekers can take advantage of access to job search services and resume assistance at the event for free. Space is limited and those who wish to attend can register for the event online.