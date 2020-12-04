Annual holiday market goes mini to support local creatives

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Started in 2017, the Holiday Makers Market at Arlene’s Artist Materials has been supporting the local creative community from the start. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arlene’s had to scale back the event this year: mini edition.

“If 2020 has taught us anything it’s that we have to roll with the punches. We love our Makers Markets and showcasing local talent, however, like everyone else, we’ve had to make changes. That’s why we created the Mini Makers Market as a safe way to support your local creative community “ said Market Manager and R Gallery Director Andrew Ochal.

Featured Makers include cast metal and all around creative artist Rebecca A. Flis, painter and jewelry artist Ali Herrmann, potter Beth Joslin and jewelry artist Joy Iris-Wilbanks with Moon Joy Creations .

The newly created Mini Holiday Makers Market at Arlene’s is on display in their R Gallery throughout the rest of the year. It’s free and open to the public.