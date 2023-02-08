ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual daffodil days campaign will return for the American Cancer Society (ACS) in March. The organization is accepting orders now through February 21. Those looking to place an order can do so by visiting their website or contacting Cynthia Claravall at Cynthia.Claravall@cancer.org or calling (518) 727-1068.

Daffodils are meant to bring hope to cancer patients, their caregivers, and families while offering much-needed funding to support research, programs, and other services of the ACS. Daffodils can be ordered by donating $10 for a regular bunch, $15 for potted mini daffodils, or with a $25 donation donors can order a Gift of Hope – bunches of daffodils that the ACS delivers to patients across the Capital Region.

“Cancer touches all of us in one way or another,” said Elizabeth Hunter, director of development at the American Cancer Society. “By supporting the Society through Daffodil Days, you are not only warming the hearts of others with these beautiful first flowers of spring, but you are also helping to advance the American Cancer Society mission of creating a world without cancer through the critical areas of discovery, advocacy, and patient support. We are unbelievably thankful for everyone who supports our lifesaving mission through their participation in Daffodil Days here in the Capital Region.”