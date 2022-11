Image from the “Big Give Back” on Sunday from Daniel McCoy – Albany County Executive on Facebook

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual “Big Give Back” was held on Sunday, which provided 1,000 frozen turkeys and 5,000 side dishes for free to families in need. Entrepreneurs Kris Roglieri and Tragedy Yager hosted the giveback drive.

The event took place in the Albany County Board of Elections parking lot to provide adequate space for the giveaway. Many different organizations contributed to the cause including Downtown Albany, the Albany County Sheriffs Office, Prime Commercial Lending, and more.