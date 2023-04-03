ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Albany Tulip Festival will take place on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14 in Washington Park. The Tulip Queen Coronation Ceremony will be held at the Washington Park Lakehouse Stage on Saturday, with Yoga Fest sponsored by the Hot Yoga Spot taking place on Sunday.

According to the City of Albany Office of Cultural Affairs, the Tulip Festival is rooted in Albany’s Dutch Heritage. Nearly one hundred artisans will be selling handmade crafts, and the event will include food trucks, a fine arts show, a KidZone family fun destination, three stages for live entertainment, and over 248,000 tulips in 175 different varieties.

Since it began in 1949, the Mother’s Day weekend celebration has become one of the Northeast’s biggest early events. The festival is free and open to the public.