MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first of many pop-up pet food pantries is taking place Thursday thanks to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The pop-up site will be at the Arbor Hill location of the Albany Public Library.

Humane society officials said they have seen the need for the pet food pantry increase substantially. In 2019, they gave out 55,000 pet food meals, and so far this year, they have given out 70,000 meals.

‘With inflation, we are seeing that everything is costing more, and we don’t want people to worry about it,” MHHS CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck said. “We have seen an increase in how many people are utilizing our pet food pantry every month.”

Officials said they hope to continue to put on pop-up pet food pantries as long as there is a need.