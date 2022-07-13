LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Anderson Center for Autism, based in Staatsburg, announced Wednesday that it is making progress on plans to open an additional location at 7 Century Hill Drive in Latham. Housed there will be Anderson Center Clinic and the second location for Anderson Early Learning Academy, which launched in 2021 in Stanfordville.

The preschool program is rooted in the evidence-based practices of Applied Behavior Analysis, aimed at serving individuals in an inclusive setting. Early education will be provided, along with speech, occupational, and physical therapy services. Each year, it will have the capacity for 32 students with autism and related disorders. The academy is expected to open in January of 2023.

Anderson Center Clinic in Latham will also offer Applied Behavior Analysis programs and services, but for people of all ages. The anticipated opening for the clinic is October 2022.

Said Dr. Tina Covington, PhD., BCBA-D, LBA, Chief Operating Officer at Anderson Center for Autism, “Stakeholders from the Capital Region joined us for an event several months ago and the message was clear: people with autism in this area have not had access to the services that are needed. We have long wanted to expand Anderson Center for Autism’s footprint, and we are thrilled to be developing a presence in Latham, which will allow us to share decades of experience delivering top-notch care and programs to the residents of that area.”

Covington went on to say that her colleagues at Anderson have also been able to forge relationships with school districts, like SUNY Empire State College, a key part of the success of the Latham Center. “For those students who aspire to build careers in the autism field and are pursuing degrees to that end, Anderson’s Center in Latham will provide hands-on learning experiences and training on evidence-based practices that will be invaluable,” said Covington. “It is no secret that there is a shortage of professionals in the autism community, and Anderson Center for Autism is excited to educate the next generation of professionals in the field of autism.”

Anderson also intends to build relationships with Albany Medical Center, St. Rose, and local school districts. The Clinic and Center are supported by a $235 million Empire State Development capital grant that was recommended by the Capital Regional Economic Development Council.