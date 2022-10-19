LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anderson Center for Autism announced Wednesday that it will debut its additional location at 7 Century Hill Drive in Latham with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, November 3, at 3 p.m. In addition to housing The Anderson Center Clinic, which opened this month, the Latham property will also house Anderson Early Learning Academy—set to open in early 2023.

A fundraising campaign is also expected to launch on November 3 to secure financial support for recreation program equipment, including indoor sound baffles designed to make the inside of the recreation center more sensory-friendly, as well as a shaded playground outdoors.

“All of this is the culmination of deliberate and strategic planning on the part of our team at Anderson Center for Autism, along with leaders from SUNY Empire State College and the region,” said Patrick Paul, CEO/Executive Director of Anderson Center for Autism. “Not only is this great news for the many families who have long awaited these services which will now be available to their loved ones with autism, but it is likewise exciting news for the professionals who will secure employment here in Latham, along with area college students who will obtain training here.”

Services provided through both The Anderson Center Clinic and Anderson Early Learning Academy will be rooted in the evidence-based practices of Applied Behavior Analysis, aimed at serving individuals in an inclusive setting.

“As we have shared before, this is all about optimizing the quality of life for people with autism in New York State’s Capital Region,” said Dr. Tina Covington, PhD., BCBA-D, LBA, Chief Operating Officer at Anderson Center for Autism. “Individuals and families deserve these evidence-based services, and it is so gratifying to finally be ready to deliver them.”

“We have also been pointing out since the beginning of this journey the importance of forging relationships with organizations like SUNY Empire State College, which we have done,” continued Covington. “In fact, students who aspire to build careers in the autism field will gain tremendous hands-on experiences at The Anderson Center Clinic in Latham, and that is just one example of the collaborative work we intend to do. There has long been a shortage of professionals in the autism community, and we will do all we can to inspire and educate the next generation of professionals in the field so that we can meet growing demands as the years go on.”

Anderson executives also noted their intention to build relationships with Albany Medical Center, The College of St. Rose, and local school districts. On November 3, the ribbon-cutting will serve as an opportunity for the group to explain its vision for the future while celebrating this moment in Anderson’s history.

“The Anderson Center Clinic in Latham will both create an opportunity for us to offer the continuum of care across the life span that people with autism and their families need – from early intervention throughout childhood and all stages of adulthood,” said Paul. “It will be a great honor to get to know the individuals and families served by our Latham location, and to build lifelong relationships with them; that is always the best part of our work.”

The Anderson Center Clinic is supported by a $235,000 Empire State Development capital grant that was recommended by the Capital Regional Economic Development Council. The Latham-based program is expected to employ about 40 team members local to the site. To learn more about career opportunities, visit the Anderson Center for Autism website.