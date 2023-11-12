ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amtrak announced on November 12 that service between New York City and Albany has been temporarily suspended. The service disruption is due to safety concerns caused by structure issues with a privately owned, non-Amtrak building above the Empire Line tracks in New York City.

Multiple train routes are facing delays and cancellations. Amtrak issued an alert at 2:05 p.m on Sunday with the following service updates:

Trains 64, 68, 284 and 290 are cancelled south of Croton-Harmon (CRT). Customers will have their tickets cross-honored by Metro North between CRT and New York City (NYP).

Trains 290 and 48 will be combined to travel as one train.

Trains 49, 283 and 291 will now originate at Albany (ALB).

Amtrak customers can get the latest train status information by visiting the Amtrak website. Anyone who has had their travel impacted can call 800-USA-RAIL to have cancellation fees waived. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.