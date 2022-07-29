ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amtrak has suspended the operation of Empire Service west of Albany, along with the Lake Shore Limited, due to a building issue near the tracks. An alert posted to the corporation’s website at midnight Friday called the issue “a potential safety concern.”

“Due to a potential safety concern with a non-Amtrak, privately owned building located near the tracks, Empire Service West of Albany and the Lake Shore Limited are temporarily suspended. Full Amtrak service will remain between Albany and New York City,” the alert said.

Amtrak has tweeted on their @AmtrakAlerts account since, announcing cancellations related to the issue. The most recent came a short time before 9:15 a.m. Friday, canceling the Lake Shore Limited train that was due to depart Boston later in the day.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the city has been given a structural engineering report, stating that the collapse of portions of the exterior southerly wall of Central Warehouse is considered imminent. “As a result, I have declared a state of emergency and we are working closely with local, state, and federal partners and engineering experts to determine the extent of the structural failure and develop a plan to ensure the safety of our residents and businesses, and get the trains running on time and interstate commerce back on track,” Mayor Sheehan said.

A spokesman for Amtrak has not yet answered NEWS10’s request for comment. If your train is impacted by cancellations, or for any other help, call (800) USA-RAIL.