Amsterdam man pleads guilty in 2019 Lark Street stabbing case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eric Sumpter, 26, of Amsterdam pleaded guilty on Thursday to a stabbing incident from November 2019.
According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Sumpter admitted to the charge. He said that at about 3:30 a.m. on November 30, he was at a bar on Lark Street. He stabbed a security guard and threatened others at the scene with a knife.
The security guard survived after receiving treatment for his injury.
Sumpter pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a class D violent felony. He’s facing a five-year state prison sentence, following by another five years of post-release supervision.
