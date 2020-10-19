Amsterdam man reportedly arrested with sawed-off shotgun

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police say they arrested Juan A. Vazquez, 21, of Amsterdam on Saturday after allegedly finding his sawed-off shotgun.

Police say the Motel 6 on Central Avenue called to report that they’d found two people inside an unrented room. The caller reported that both fled west on Central Avenue, where the police found them in the Howard Johnson’s Motel parking lot.

Police say that one of the individuals who’d fled the empty room, since identified as Vazquez, gave a fake name during the interview. They say he was trying hide an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor traffic charge in Amsterdam.

When police took him into custody for both the warrant and the lie about his identity, they say they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun in his backpack. The Stoeger 12-gauge was loaded with two 12-gauge shotgun shells. Its altered barrel length makes it illegal to possess even with a gun permit, which Vazquez does not have.

The motel did not pursue trespassing charges, and the second individual who fled the scene was released. Vazquez is being charged with:

Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree criminal impersonation

These charges potentially carry a combined total of 23 years behind bars with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

