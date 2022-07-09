WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to people after a fire. The Red Cross said the fire took place on Friday, July 8, on Fourth Avenue in Watervliet.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and three children, ages two, 10, and 12. Volunteers also offered additional health and emotional support services, in addition to stuffed animals for the children.

Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire in the coming days. Officials said volunteer opportunities are available for those who wish to respond to home fires and other disasters in your community.