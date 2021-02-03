‘Amazon 4-star’ store opens in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A brick-and-mortar Amazon store is opening at the Crossgates Mall on Wednesday. It’s only the second “Amazon 4-star” store in New York, and the 28th in the country.

The physical store carries highly rated products from the top categories from Amazon’s extensive online stock, like electronics, kitchen gadgets, home decor, toys, books, and games. Everything in-store is either:

Rated 4 stars and up by customers

Bestselling

Trending

“Amazon 4-star stores are highly curated and a direct reflection of what products our customers are buying and loving,” said Drew Sheriff, Director of Amazon Physical Stores. “We’re excited to introduce Amazon 4-star to our customers in Albany and join their amazing community.”

The Amazon store’s hours at Crossgates are Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store reportedly features sections like “Trending Around Albany,” “Creative Activities for Kids,” and “Most Wished For on Amazon.com.” There are also quotes from customer reviews alongside products, digital price tags that show savings for Prime members. You can also sign up for Prime in-store to get those savings.

Amazon says the store follows CDC guidelines, with safety measures like social distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks for employees, face masks, plexiglass barriers, capacity limits, and modified hours.