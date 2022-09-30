GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany County jury found an Altamont man guilty Thursday, for sexually abusing a child under the age of 13 at an address in Guilderland. Thomas Bessette, 40, engaged in sexual conduct with the child between January 1, 2020, and March 23, 2021, according to a news release from Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares.

The release stated Bessette was convicted of one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree. He faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on November 29.

Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer McCanney and Nicole Theal are handling the prosecution of this case. No further information was immediately available.