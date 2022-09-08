ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a two-year hiatus, the Capital Apple and Wine Festival will again grace the Altamont Fairgrounds on Sept. 17-18. It will be under new management, as Altamont Orchards owner, Jim Abbruzzese, has stepped away, and Charley Dooley, formerly of Craftproducers fame, has taken over and is marketing the show under StarBird events.

Sometimes a name fails to describe the event, and organizers say that is certainly the case with this show. After parking their cars, customers are ushered into a large barn that houses arts, crafts, specialty foods, and apples. This serves as the shopping component, and an opportunity for the public to bur directly from the maker.

After exiting the marketplace, customers follow a path lined with more booths also offering their wares for sale. Along the way, there will be juggling acts and a wandering magician, and a music stage. Then, the cider donuts and cider from Altamont Orchards in addition to a dozen food booths and food trucks offering everything from sausage and onions to tempeh Reuben sandwiches. Along with an extensive food court, Nine Pin Ciderworks will serve a variety of farm fresh ciders along with a few local craft beers.

And then the New York Wine and Spirits building and tent, which requires proof of age. There, customers receive a commemorative tasting glass and can sample and taste wines and spirits from 20 New York producers. There is an $8 entry fee or $15 for two.

Further along, there is a Kid’s Zone with bouncy houses, climbing walls, games, bow and arrows, pumpkin painting, and a haunted house. That is on one side of the path, and the other is a Car Show. Saturday features cars up to 1975 and Sunday offers cars from 1976 to today.

After all that, there’s the road back, passing all the booths and entertainment, until, finally, on the way out, The Marketplace barn, making last-minute purchases, buying some apples and handmade crafts, and heading home.

The Capital Apple and Wine Festival is a rain or shine event with many exhibits inside buildings. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $10, children free, and parking is free as well. No pets are allowed at the festival, per Fairgrounds policy. The Altamont Fairgrounds is located off Route 146 in Altamont.