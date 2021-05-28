Altamont Fair hosts first weekend of food festival

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Start off the summer with the Altamont Fair Food Fest. The festival will happen over the course of three weekends, leading to the 128th annual Altamont Fair, which will take place August 17-22.

The food fest will take place May 28 to 30, June 25 to 27, and July 16 to 18. Each weekend hours are Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission.

This year, Fair Food Fest will be a walk-up food festival. Fair goers can park their car and walk to every vendor.

Picnic tables will be set up throughout the grounds or you can return to your car and tailgate. Use the main entrance at the intersection of Route 146 and Arlington Street.

