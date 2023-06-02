ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Altamont Fair is returning to the Altamont Fairgrounds from August 15 to 20. New this year, the fair is changing the way it sells admission tickets.

“This year we want to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the fair in the way that suits them best,” said a fair spokesperson in a press release. “To accomplish this, we are giving our patrons the choice whether to ride or not. Gate admission and ride pricing are now separate.”

Gate admission includes parking, access to the grounds, entertainment, demonstrations, music, and exhibits. Rides can be purchased separately as single tickets or you can buy an unlimited ride wristband.

For opening day, gate admission will be only $5. On the following days, admission for those over 10 years old will be $13. Ride tickets will be $1.50 each, 20 tickets for $30 and 50 tickets for $60. Unlimited ride wristbands on opening day are $25 and then $30 the following days.

“We are excited to offer our patrons ride options to meet their needs. If you want unlimited rides, you can still purchase an unlimited ride wristband. If you choose to ride just a few rides you can do that too,” said Amy Anderson, fair manager.

The Altamont fair features events such as The Royal Hanneford Circus, a Live Shark Encounter, Demolition Derby, Sherman’s Lumberjack Show, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, Uncharted Wild, Michael DeSchalit – Master Hypnotist, livestock shows, museums, food, and more. You can view the full schedule of events on the Altamont Fair website.