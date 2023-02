BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to 511 NY, a crash has caused all lanes to close on NY 144 in both directions between NY State Thruway Interchange 22 Toll Booths and Beaver Dam Road in Bethlehem. The crash caused poles and wires down.

511 NY reports the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Drivers are reminded to travel with extra caution due to slick and slippery road conditions. Stick with NEWS10 as more updates on the roads become available.