ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Public Library organization said Tuesday all branches will be closed on April 14. The libraries will be closed for a staff development day.

Albany Public Library locations include:

  • Arbor Hill/West Hill Branch
  • Bach Branch
  • Delaware Branch
  • Howe Branch
  • North Albany Branch
  • Pine Hills Branch
  • Washington Avenue Branch

Normal operating hours are set to resume on Friday, April 15. Each branch has its own hours, which can be found on Albany Public Library’s website.