ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Public Library organization said Tuesday all branches will be closed on April 14. The libraries will be closed for a staff development day.

Albany Public Library locations include:

Arbor Hill/West Hill Branch

Bach Branch

Delaware Branch

Howe Branch

North Albany Branch

Pine Hills Branch

Washington Avenue Branch

Normal operating hours are set to resume on Friday, April 15. Each branch has its own hours, which can be found on Albany Public Library’s website.