ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Public Library organization said Tuesday all branches will be closed on April 14. The libraries will be closed for a staff development day.
Albany Public Library locations include:
- Arbor Hill/West Hill Branch
- Bach Branch
- Delaware Branch
- Howe Branch
- North Albany Branch
- Pine Hills Branch
- Washington Avenue Branch
Normal operating hours are set to resume on Friday, April 15. Each branch has its own hours, which can be found on Albany Public Library’s website.