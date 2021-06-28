Alive at Five returns to in-person performances in the city of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany announced on Monday that one of its popular summer concert series will be opening back up to the public.

Alive at Five is making its in-person return this summer following their switch to virtual performances during the pandemic. This year’s concert series is dedicated to celebrating all the workers in the Capital Region who were on the frontlines during the COVID crisis.

Capacity will be at 100% at Jennings Landing and will feature a different theme every week, including genres like funk, classic rock and reggae.

Concerts will take place at 5 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the month of July. Parking will be available at the Riverfront Parking Garage.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the original plan was to allow a small number of frontline workers to attend while showing the performances virtually, but with restrictions being lifted in New York, they knew they had to figure out a way to make the event open to the public.

“This concert series has to be planned months in advance, but we wanted to ensure that we were able to provide something,” she said. “Something for the community. Something for people to gather around, who look forward to Alive at Five every year, so we planned for that, and we weren’t going to quit.”

Virtual airings will continue for those who are unable to attend. They will air on Thursdays on YouTube and Facebook.