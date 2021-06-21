Albany’s top cop withdraws from consideration for Ohio police chief

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Akron, Ohio is hiring a new police chief, and Albany’s current law enforcement leader was in the running for the position. Now, he says he’s removing his hat from the ring.

In a written statement released late Monday morning, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said:

“After careful consideration I’ve decided to withdraw from the police chief selection process in the City of Akron, Ohio. As is customary with police chiefs across the country, a recruitment firm invited me to participate in the process. While I appreciated the opportunity, my heart and commitment remains with the City of Albany. I look forward to continuing to work with this great community as we collaboratively enhance public safety and quality of life.”

