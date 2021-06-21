Albany’s top cop withdraws from consideration for Ohio police chief

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, it is reportedly that 64.3% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 58.9% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 75%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.