ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Summer Soul Skating event is set for Swinburne Park in Albany on Saturday, July 16. The City of Albany Department of Recreation said the event includes a live DJ, as well as food trucks and concessions.

Family skate is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and adult skate is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $1 for adults, 50 cents for children under 18, and 25 cents for seniors.

The City of Albany Department of Recreation said there is a roller skate rental of $3. Swinburne Park is located at 810 Clinton Avenue.