Albany’s Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative holding public meeting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany is holding its fifth public input session in its Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative on Monday at 6:45 p.m.

Meetings of the collaborative are livestreamed via Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s Facebook, and all comments are public.

Sheehan, Police Chief Eric Hawkins, and the rest of the Collaborative’s members are looking for public’s input. They’re working on strategies to combat structural racism and bias by enacting reforms throughout the local police force.

Monday’s open public input session runs from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. Albany residents can register to speak at a meeting by using this online form or by sending an email.

It’s the last “General Session” meeting. The remaining two meetings, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and next Monday, will focus on police standing operating procedure and general orders, and civilian oversight.