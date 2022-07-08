ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany officials will join to celebrate the city’s 2022 Philippines Independence Day parade on Saturday, July 9, at 9 a.m., in Washington Park by Englewood Place corner State Street. The Park fair will kick off at 11 a.m., followed by a cultural presentation, food, vendors, exhibitors, live music, and much more.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato will share a few words before the parade begins. This year’s celebration is expected to bring together Filipinos from all over the northeast, including Filipino American Association of NY and other nearby states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

The Philippines officially celebrate its independence day on June 12, which marks the date the country first flew its flag, after the Spanish-American war ended in 1898.