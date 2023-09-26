ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 28th annual Capital Region Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will take place on October 15 in Albany’s Washington Park Parade Grounds starting at 10 a.m. The walk is not only meant to support the fight against breast cancer, but to create a community for survivors, caregivers, and families affected.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks are three to five miles and have emerged as one of the nation’s biggest and most impactful breast cancer movements.

According to the American Cancer Society, 18,780 women in New York are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer, with over 4 million survivors in the U.S. today who are undergoing and have completed treatment. Due to earlier detection, the death rate from breast cancer has dropped by 42% from 1989 to 2019. Except for skin cancers, it is the most common cancer in women in the United States.