ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With “real feel” temperatures expected to drop below 10 degrees Monday night, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) is calling a Code Blue Extreme alert for Albany. Code Blue is a multi-agency effort to reduce hypothermia deaths during the winter months by protecting the city’s homeless, seniors, and other vulnerable populations.

Code Blue is called when temperatures are expected to dip below 32 degrees, including wind chill. A Code Blue Extreme, the most severe warning issued by HATAS, is reserved for days when the feel-like temperature drops below 10 degrees.

Albany County Code Blue shelters:

Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl Street

Emergency Overflow Shelter, 646 State Street

IPH Safe Haven, 26 South Swan Street

People in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. A representative will help you find shelter and warmth.