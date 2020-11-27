Albany’s City Beer Hall temporarily closing

City Beer Hall in Albany, New York on August 4, 2014. (Paul Sableman / flickr / CC BY 2.0)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City Beer Hall is temporarily closing until further notice. The Downtown Albany landmark cites challenges related to the ongoing pandemic on Facebook.

Although they’ve “worked these last months to make the best of the everchanging restaurant climate,” they’ve decided to close due to rising COVID cases within the community.

They joined the chorus of community leaders urging consumers to shop at local stores rather than big chains to support the community. Take a look at their Facebook post below: