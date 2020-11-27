Albany’s City Beer Hall temporarily closing

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City Beer Hall

City Beer Hall in Albany, New York on August 4, 2014. (Paul Sableman / flickr / CC BY 2.0)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City Beer Hall is temporarily closing until further notice. The Downtown Albany landmark cites challenges related to the ongoing pandemic on Facebook.

Although they’ve “worked these last months to make the best of the everchanging restaurant climate,” they’ve decided to close due to rising COVID cases within the community.

They joined the chorus of community leaders urging consumers to shop at local stores rather than big chains to support the community. Take a look at their Facebook post below:

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report