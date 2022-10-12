ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Albany has announced the return of an old Halloween festival coming back to Albany in the fall of 2023, called “Albany’s All-Hallow e’en Festival.” The festival marks the return of the original Halloween fest celebrated annually in Albany, the last time being over 100 years ago.

The festival will be a month-long and will include several different events. Discover Albany will host ghost-themed tours along with other partner organizations. In Our Own Voices will host a Halloween House Ball, which will pay homage to Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ house ball culture. Capital Rep will have ghosts portrayed by actors, and tell their life stories throughout Albany’s history during the ghost tours. Downtown Albany will be decorated with Halloween window displays created by Albany Center Gallery in local businesses. Plans for the festival were supported by $282,200 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, granted to Discover Albany and their partner organizations through the City of Albany’s ‘Albany for All’ initiative.

“Discover Albany is thrilled to have been selected as one of the 35 projects funded through the Albany ARPA grant initiative. This festival will lean into the successful Fall and Halloween-themed programming that we already offer and give a nod to the wildly-successful Halloween Carnival from more than a century ago,” said Jill Delaney, Discover Albany President and CEO. “Thank you to Mayor Sheehan, the members of the ARPA selection committee and the Albany Common Council for helping us bring this to fruition!”

Programming from Discover Albany, In Our Own Voices, Albany Center Gallery, Capital Repertory Theater, the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District, and the City of Albany will be on display in the return of the festival. Organizations that are interested in taking part in the festival can reach out to Discover Albany to discuss partnership opportunities.