ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Karissa Watkins, 31, of Albany was arrested and accused of pointing a loaded handgun at her ex-boyfriend. Police said that, after he disarmed Watkins, she got her child to stab him.

Just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a reported domestic situation on North Manning Boulevard where a man had been stabbed. Arriving on the scene, they encountered the 40-year-old victim with a stab wound to his arm. Police said they also recovered a loaded 9mm handgun lying on the ground.

Police investigators said the man and his ex-girlfried, Watkins, were arguing outside of the North Manning Boulevard home when she drew the gun from her waistband and pointed it at him threateningly. Police said the man knocked the from her hands and restrained her while police were contacted.

While restrained, however, police said that Watkins asked or instructed her nearby 10-year-old son to stab her ex. Following directions, the child stabbed the man in the arm, according to police.

Watkins was arrested when police arrived. Her ex was treated at the scene and then sent to Albany Med to treat his non-life-threatening injuries.

Watkins was arraigned in criminal court and remanded to Albany County Jail. She faces the following charges: