ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 21-year-old Azalea Gardner, of Albany, has been reported missing. Azalea is approximately 5’2″ and weighs roughly 125 pounds, with pink hair and blue eyes.

Azalea Gardner (APD)

Azalea was reportedly last seen on November 22 around 4 p.m. in the area of Morton Avenue and South Pearl Street in downtown Albany. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Albany Police Department’s Detective Division at (518)462-8039.