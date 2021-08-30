Albany woman pleads guilty in stabbing case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arnique Rowlett, 33, of Albany pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree assault, according to the office of district attorney David Soares.

Her guilty plea means that she admitted to committing a felony when she stabbed a man on May 9, 2019 on Central Avenue. At about 1:16 p.m. that day, Rowlett reportedly had an argument with a stranger on the street, and ultimately slashed him on the wrist with a knife. The victim required medical treatment.

She faces up to five years in prison and another five years of parole when she’s sentenced on October 28. Soares’s office said that’s due in part to Rowlett’s history of related offenses.