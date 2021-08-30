Albany woman pleads guilty in stabbing case

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arnique Rowlett, 33, of Albany pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree assault, according to the office of district attorney David Soares.

Her guilty plea means that she admitted to committing a felony when she stabbed a man on May 9, 2019 on Central Avenue. At about 1:16 p.m. that day, Rowlett reportedly had an argument with a stranger on the street, and ultimately slashed him on the wrist with a knife. The victim required medical treatment.

She faces up to five years in prison and another five years of parole when she’s sentenced on October 28. Soares’s office said that’s due in part to Rowlett’s history of related offenses.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire