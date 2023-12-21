ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 53-year-old Albany woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car near 1389 Washington Avenue on Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. Albany Police say the driver of the car stopped and has been cooperative with the investigation.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the woman was crossing Washington Avenue when she was struck. She was treated on the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center.

This crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Albany Police Traffic Safety Unit at (518) 462-8782.