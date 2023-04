ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman is celebrating her 103rd birthday. Cathryne Sivers lives at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and gathered with friends to celebrate.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy also presented her with a proclamation and helped her cut the cake.

Sivers taught at the University of Albany for 27 years as a graduate professor of Psychology and Statistics. She also worked for over two decades as a trip escort for Yankee Trails.