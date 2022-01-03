Albany woman arrested, loaded handgun recovered

Albany County
Posted:
Quanesha Wallace

Quanesha Wallace, 26, of Albany, was charged with Menacing and Criminal Possession of a Weapon after police said she pointed a loaded handgun at a man in the city of Albany on Monday, January 3, 2022.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman was arrested after police said she pointed a loaded handgun at a man Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, police were called to the intersection of Clinton and Lexington Avenues for a report of a woman who pointed a loaded handgun at a man near the intersection. Quanesha Wallace was identified as the suspect, and police said she was in the possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

The 26-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Menacing in the Second Degree.

She was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.

