Albany woman arrested for alleged theft of $100K in rent

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state police say they arrested Wen M. Lu, 55, of Albany on Tuesday and charged her with a felony for reportedly stealing rent checks.

State Police say their investigation determined that Lu collected over $100,000 in rent checks meant for a Saratoga County business. She then allegedly deposited the funds into a fraudulent bank account she made to hide the theft.

Investigators say she used the money for personal expenses.

Lu is charged with second-degree grand larceny. This class C felony is worth up to 15 years with a conviction.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga