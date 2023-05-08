ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the City of Albany Water Department, an interruption of water service is scheduled starting at 11 a.m. to last until 3 p.m. to replace a water valve on West Street, just West of Robin Street. The replacement will cause the following buildings to be out of water:
- On Central Avenue
- 196 Firestone Complete Auto Care
- 198 El Patron
- On Robin Street
- 81, 83, 85
- On West Street
- 1, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31, 33, 35, 39, 41, 42, 44, 45
- Baptist Church at 437 Washington