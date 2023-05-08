ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the City of Albany Water Department, an interruption of water service is scheduled starting at 11 a.m. to last until 3 p.m. to replace a water valve on West Street, just West of Robin Street. The replacement will cause the following buildings to be out of water:

On Central Avenue 196 Firestone Complete Auto Care 198 El Patron

On Robin Street 81, 83, 85

On West Street 1, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31, 33, 35, 39, 41, 42, 44, 45

Baptist Church at 437 Washington