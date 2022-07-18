ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you have had flooding or backups in your basement in the past, the Albany Water Department said you should move all valuables off the floor on Monday. Heavy rain is in the forecast, presenting a flood risk for those areas which have been hit hard in the past.

Officials also said you should avoid driving, cycling, or walking into areas with street flooding. It could be hard to tell just how deep the water is, they said, and manhole covers may be displaced.

The Water Department asks that you report any basement flooding or backups to them, at (518) 434-5322.