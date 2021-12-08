Albany Water Department smoke testing sewer lines in Eagle Hill neighborhood

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Water and Water Supply in Albany will be smoke testing sewer lines in the Eagle Hill neighborhood along the Krumkill River in the next couple days. The smoke testing is to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system.

The smoke testing area (Albany Water Department)

The testing will also involve the opening of manholes in the streets and on some private properties. The department said you might see smoke coming from manholes and the vent stacks on houses as part of the testing.

The smoke is non-toxic, not harmful to pets and does not create a fire hazard. The department said the smoke has a slight odor and can mildly irritate people with respiratory problems.

The department said smoke should not enter your house under normal conditions. It may enter your house due to defective plumbing or seldom-used dry drains that are typically in basements and bathrooms.

To prevent smoke from entering your house, you should pour water into normally unused drains such as basement floor drains, laundry tubs, showers or bathroom fixtures. The department said if smoke does enter your home, you should contact your plumber, as there is a potential for faulty plumbing to lead to sewer gases entering your home.

Some sewer lines are located on private property. The department said crews will be inspecting these areas and taking any pictures of defects of the lines. Homeowners do not need to be home at that time and crews will not be entering the homes.

The department said work area signs will be posted notifying people that smoke testing is taking place. If you have any questions, you can contact the Albany Water Department at 518-434-5322.