ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Vegan Network (CRVN) will be hosting the 12th Albany VegFest after a two-year hiatus. The event will feature vegan food products, and a diverse group of speakers and entertainers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 at the Albany Capital Center. The event is free and open to the public, but suggested donations of $10 are encouraged.

“We’re thrilled to bring VegFest back to the community after a two-year hiatus, and this year we’ve expanded the celebration to reflect even more aspects of veganism!” said CRVN Executive Director Andrea Shaye. “The pandemic caused many people to focus on their health and consider new ways of nourishment – VegFest provides a great opportunity to dive deeper into these topics.”

The event will be headlined by a keynote address from Dr. T. Colin Campbell, a biochemist who specializes in the effect of nutrition on long-term health. Along with showcasing vegan and plant-based products and services, musicians, and a children’s play area, it’ll include opportunities for early entry and free, goody-filled commemorative tote bags for the first 100 attendees. For the full list of exhibitors, speakers, panelists, and entertainers, you can visit this website.