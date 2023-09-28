ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Vegan Network will be presenting the 13th annual Albany VegFest at the Albany Capital Center. The event will be held on October 1.

The longstanding vegan festival will offer the community a chance to explore a vast array of vegan vendors, ranging from plant-based food to eco-friendly clothing and cruelty-free beauty products. The event will also feature presentations by expert speakers throughout the day.

The festival is free to attend, though there is a suggested $10 donation, with further tiered donations offering rewards such as early entry and CRVN memberships. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Albany Capital Center is located at 55 Eagle Street. You can register for VegFest tickets through Eventbrite.