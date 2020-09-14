Albany unattended death investigation underway, police say

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police say they are conducting an investigation into an unattended death discovered Monday morning.
They were called in to perform a welfare check on a woman living on Chapel Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found her body.
The police investigating to determine a cause of death is ongoing.
