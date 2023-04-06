A super moon passes through clouds over Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, March 20, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Twilight Market is returning for 2023 to 249 Lark Street. The first night market will be at Saturday, March 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Albany Twilight Market is a curated event showcasing the best alternative creators. Products at the market include taxidermy, dark arts, oddities, antiques, macabre jewelry, witchcraft, apothecary, gothic apparel, spooky home decor, tarot readers, vegan food, and more.

The market returns every second Saturday through October and December. Dates include June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14 and December 9. The official after party will be GoGo Gone Dark at the Fuze Box in Albany at 7 p.m.